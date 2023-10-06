An Old Friend

Sometimes it is good to shift gears, even when it comes to packing a defensive sidearm, so when I decided about six weeks ago to pull my Kimber Compact Custom out of mothballs — it was never meant to be a safe queen — and set aside my Commander for a while, it felt like the right thing to do.

The Kimber, built with an Officer’s Model grip frame and 4-inch bushingless barrel, topped with tritium sights, had been a test pistol more than 20 years ago. I liked it so much, I bought it. The pistol shot well enough at 15 and 25 yards using a variety of ammunition ranging from 185-grain JHPs to 230-grain FMJs, and for everyday concealed carry, the shorter grip seemed a good choice.

NOTE: What you are about to read can apply to virtually any compact variation of the Model 1911 platform. These are “social distance” guns, for improved concealment and “defensive range” shooting rather than in competition.

Easy enough to strip down, I brought the Kimber out of the safe where it has been resting quietly for a while, scrubbed out the barrel even though it was really not necessary, added a couple of drops of oil to the slide rails, and headed to the range. Just because a gun sits in a safe is no excuse for skipping regular maintenance.

Before we get too far into this, leading up to my decision was a reloading session in which I decided to shift away from my longtime favorite load of HP-38 behind a 230-grain FMJ for practicing and dealing with trail nastiness. Two other propellants were selected to fill a bunch of clean mixed brass I’d been keeping in a box for just such an occasion.