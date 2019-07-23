Air Ordnance SMG-22

High Volume Mayhem

According to federal law, a firearm expels a projectile via some kind of explosive. Push the same projectile using pressurized gas and the resulting gun is no more controlled than a doorstop. The SMG-22 can run off CO2, compressed air or pressurized nitrogen.



The SMG-22 fires standard .22-caliber airgun pellets. You can buy those rascals at any Wal-Mart for a fraction of the cost of conventional ammunition. Paintball fields and some sporting goods stores can refill your CO2 tanks. Drive your gun with compressed air and you can recharge using a scuba tank.



The first chore was to figure out how to get the pellets organized and into the firing chamber. The Air Ordnance guys designed a non-disintegrating belt-feed system to accomplish this task brilliantly. The end result is efficient, reliable, and effective, while still pegging the “Awesometer.”



The gun fires from an open bolt and feeds from a 100-round belt which then goes back into the drum for easy maintenance. The top of the gun is railed for an optic (included) and the front end will accept a forward handgrip. The tank screws into the back of the pistol grip, and the rear of the receiver accepts a standard M4 collapsible stock.



The end result is fairly long and bulky and the center of gravity is a bit far to the rear, thanks to the tank layout. The manual of arms is an odd hybrid between a German MP40 and a Browning 1919. The end result is addictive.