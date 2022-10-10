As Marlin fans anxiously awaited Ruger’s rendition of the classic levergun with trepidation, I never doubted it for a second. In fact, I was quite confident Ruger would deliver — and they did — to the applause of serious levergun loonies everywhere! Choosing the Marlin model SBL 1895 as their first-made Marlin model, Ruger knocked it out of the proverbial Rock ’em, Sock ’em Robot ring, stretching our necks and popping our heads in KO amazement!

SBL is an acronym for Stainless Big Lever. This model has appeared in the movies Jurassic World and Wind River. I’ll admit to developing a case of lever envy seeing this rifle portrayed on the silver screen. It was destiny in the making when Ruger purchased Marlin, both favorites of mine. Add to the fact the grand old .45-70 is my favorite rifle cartridge and obtaining a Ruger Marlin 1895 SBL was a dire priority.

Ruger did a wonderful job, tweaking the SBL by slimming the forearm, adding a threaded barrel for suppressor or muzzle brake and spiral-fluting the bolt. Plus, the rubber butt pad actually absorbs recoil. The rifle’s action is very slick and smooth in operation, as well as being very accurate. What more could you ask for?

As gun guys/gals, we always want to accessorize and personalize our guns to meet our needs. Here’s a few things I did to mine to make it more user-friendly.