About the 1911 …

Reasons

Why the 1911 platform? One reason, frankly, is habituation. I got my first Colt .45 auto at age 12, still my most memorable Christmas present. The year was 1960. You do the math, it’s too depressing for me. Suffice to say the 1911 .45 and I have been together for a long time and the resultant familiarity has bred confidence, not contempt.

The 1911 and I are just comfortable together. On the shooting side of it, I’ve found my 1911s reliable because they’re all properly tuned and maintained. I’ve won (and lost) matches with them, killed critters with them and taken criminals at gunpoint with them. I’ve never had to shoot anybody with one but never had a doubt my 1911s would get their part of the job done if I did mine in a life-or-death self-defense situation.

And they like me. Not in any anthropomorphized sense of the word, but because I simply shoot well with them. Not long ago I shot 10 times over the GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation 50-shot indoor course from up close to 25 yards, with a couple of 1911s, a couple of double-action autos and a few striker guns, and shot a very little bit better with the 1911. The grip-to-barrel angle fits me well, as does the trigger reach and of course there’s the sweet, short, consistent trigger pull.