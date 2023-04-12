6 Ways to Hit More Birds

If we hit 100% of our targets, then the odds are high we’d get bored and find a more challenging sport. The misses keep us coming back, but too many of ’em makes for a miserable life. Finding a balance is key, so here are some solutions to six common mistakes.

1.) Shooting a shotgun like a rifle — The Brits are the best shotgunners while we Americans are descended from rifle shooters. Using rifle techniques with a shotgun is especially common among hunters who hunt both big game and birds. Rifle shooters stand sideways and gain confidence from matching the target with the front and rear sights. Their front grips are set farther back on the fore end and one eye is closed for an increased sight picture. Rifle shooting is an incredibly focused discipline where less movement is better.

Shotgunning is quite the opposite for it’s a dynamic sport involving a lot of movement. Shotgunners need balanced stances to enable them to swing and move their upper bodies without falling over. Foot positioning is slightly wider than the shoulders and squared toward where the target will be killed. For a smooth gun mount with no muzzle rock, front hands are placed farther forward on the fore end. Both eyes are open so depth perception is clear, and the view is on the target, not the front bead. Bird and waterfowl hunters need to be in the general area of their target. Whenever you trade your deer stand for a walk in the woods, make sure you bring your scattergun technique with you.

2.) Head lift — I watched my buddy miss a gimme of a straight away shot on a pheasant in an open field. He’s an excellent shot, but this time he made one common mistake: He prematurely lifted his head off the stock to mark the falling bird. The bird was rising and when he lifted his head, his muzzle stopped moving. There was no follow-through and the shot string went under the bird. Keep your cheek on the stock until you’ve pulled the trigger and finished the follow-through. If both eyes are open, you’ll see if the bird is falling out of the corner of your eyes. Lift your face off the stock when it’s on the way down