Starting At The Bottom

The proverbial “long winter of discontent” is fading into spring, and with the changing of the season will come the end of most state legislative sessions, more disagreeable rhetoric along the presidential campaign trail and an opportunity for gun owners to clearly identify the differences between the Good Guys and Bad Guys.

This fall’s elections for state and federal offices may well be the most important elections in your lifetime. Doubt this at your own peril.

Therefore, here are some questions you need to answer right now and if you don’t know the answers, start “hitting the books” because the final exam comes in November and it carries a straight pass-fail grade.

Here’s the square of it — regardless your opinion about any other subject, if you’re going to protect your Second Amendment rights in 2020, all other considerations must take a distant back seat in November. Understand this: The majority party sets the agenda, names committee chairs and controls the discussion. Forget what your senior citizen group, your union, the PTA or some other group says about voting for those interests. If you own firearms and want to keep them, get busy now.

If your vote allows some anti-Second Amendment pol into office, your rights aren’t just in jeopardy, they could be toast and there is no walking it back.