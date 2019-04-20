Enter to win SCCY CPX-3 .380 Auto Prize Package!

Don't Be a Gun Butcher

Sage Advice from the Sept. 1962 Issue
Written By Mark Kakkuri
Photos By GUNS Magazine
0

"Ever see a fine gun in a rack...

...and then discover that every screw head is marred? Ever see a rifle or handgun with scratches and gouges that were the result of some bungled attempt to take the gun apart? More guns are ruined this way than in any other fashion. At least they are ruined as far as original appear­ance and value is concerned. It's far better never to take a gun apart, even if the gun is used a lot, than to damage it by misuse. But I dare say not many of you will be able to resist taking them apart now and again, for one reason or another, if only because you love to handle them. If so, here are some pointers. The worst offender by far is the simple tool called a screwdriver."

That's Bob Wallack's opening in "Don't Be a Gun Butcher" from the September 1962 issue of GUNS Magazine.

Read the rest of his advice in the following pages.

Or check out the whole September 1962 issue.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Don’t Be a Gun...
"Ever see a fine gun in a rack and then discover that every screw head is marred? Ever see a rifle or handgun with scratches and gouges that were the result...
Read Full Article
Ruger’s Third...
Ruger recently announced yet another incarnation of its famous (dare we say “legendary”?) 10/22 rifle, and this one is definitely a keeper because...
Read Full Article
Carry that...
For decades, Smith & Wesson’s ubiquitous J-frame revolver has served law enforcement and civilians as a backup gun or primary concealed carry gun. While...
Read Full Article