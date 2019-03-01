Riding With Ronald Reagan

New Duties

“I started my duties as a trail crew workman and was taught how to chase small lightning-started fires in those high mountains. For sizable fires they brought in the smoke jumpers from Missoula. About midsummer I was really thriving and enjoying the work when coming in from the day’s labors I was informed that I needed to report to the office of the Chief Ranger.



“I’ll admit this gave me pause. What could I have possibly done for him to request my immediate presence? Was there something wrong in Houston? Was there a problem with my gun storage arrangement?



“I immediately hiked over to park headquarters. Upon entering his office I was relieved to see him sitting on the corner of his desk again smiling down at me paternally; his first words were “Tex, I’ve got a job for you if you will accept it” (shades of Mission Impossible!).



“He told me that a motion picture company was about to move into the park and they needed a night watchman to be assigned to watch over their livestock corrals and their property trailers. The movie company normally hired local police officers on their shoots, but outside law could not be used on Federal ground and he could not assign any of his uniformed rangers to such a task. Since I had showed up at the park with a suitable sidearm and they were content with his judgment on whether I could perform such a task, would I be interested?



“I didn’t even question the pay, which proved to be about double my Park service rate. I would be relieved of my trail crew work for the term of the shoot [about two weeks] and all I had to do was sit on the top rail of a corral fence and keep an eye on the horses and the nearby property trailers each night.



“It did turn out I had one additional duty since I was up all night in the wee hours of the morning, I would have to make the before daylight wake-up calls to the various film crew chiefs and the appropriate actors going out to respective filming sets. That proved to be an interesting responsibility. It was difficult to keep up with the various beds most of the actors jumped between. There was one major exception however! The film being shot was Cattle Queen of Montana starring Ronald Reagan and Miss Barbara Stanwyck. Mr. Reagan was always alone and where he was supposed to be during sleeping hours, and it was pointed out to me that publicly discussing the strange sleeping arrangements of the rest of the Hollywood visitors might cost me my much-cherished job ( I’m slow, but I ain’t stupid). I got lots of smiles, thumbs up, and even little quick cheek kisses when I observed the various night wanderers slipping down the hotel halls to their assigned rooms after my wake-up knocks on doors of rooms where the cast and crew members were supposed to be, they realizing I’d been properly instructed in Hollywood etiquette.



“Along with my night watchman duties I was encouraged to show up on some sets where they hired locals who were at least semi-experienced horsemen to do light stunt work. They needed a couple of fellows to “get shot” and take the fall off running horses. As I’d taken part in amateur rodeos for several years and fallen off a lot of horses for no pay at all, this sounded like a cakewalk and it was. Five or six of us took practice falls for the camera people and they chose a young Indian boy and me to die on camera. We ended up taking three or four falls each at $75 per fall and I thought this movie business might be worth looking into. But after all the film footage of our falls ended up on the cutting-room floor, I decided to reserve judgement.