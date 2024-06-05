Underrated Cartridges

.38 Super

Another underrated cartridge in my opinion is the .38 Super. Although it has been on the market for 94 years, it has never garnered the respect it should. From identical pistols, the .38 Super +P outshines 9mm Parabellum and in practical effects, its ballistics get into .357 Magnum territory. On one of my many trips I wandered into a gun store in Prescott, Ariz. In the display case sat a bright-nickeled Colt Government Model. It was .38 Super so I bought it, not realizing it was instead highly polished stainless steel, which was even better.

It was marked ELCEN, which I later discovered, was a Colt line intended for south of the border sales. Some countries prohibit civilians owning firearms firing cartridges used by their military forces, hence 9mm pistols are out.

I’ve been amazed at its accuracy on paper at 25 yards off sandbags and its complete reliability. One caveat, however, to achieve this sort of accuracy, you need to use the rimless Starline .38 Super brass.

Finally, the .38 Super shoots cast bullets very well, though admittedly mine are loaded down to the 1,000/1,100 fps level. None of my 9mms shoot cast bullets worth a hoot.