Trifecta Of .32-20s

The Troubles

Now, let’s go to SHOT Show 2005. Colt had recently reintroduced .32-20 as a chambering option for 3rd Generation SAAs. My boss at the magazine to which I was contracted at the time asked me to talk to the Colt people for a consignment .32-20. We would feature it on the cover along with my article about shooting with it. I approached one of the “stuffed shirts” standing in the Colt booth and handed him my card with a request for a new .32-20. Now, keep in mind that by this time I’d been getting test guns from Colt for 25 years. The “stuffed shirt” handed me back my card and said, “I’ve never heard of you and we’re not sending you anything.” As we walked away Yvonne said, “Why aren’t you mad?” I responded, “That Yo-Yo is such an idiot it’s not worth the trouble.”

Until 2020 I had not seen one of the new Colt SAA .32-20s in person and only viewed precious few of them on Internet firearms sites. Then late one night when unable to sleep, I was browsing those websites again and spotted a used .32-20 with a 7 ½” barrel, my favorite length. It had been made in 2009. Its price was extremely reasonable but there was a reason why. Its owner said when he took it out of its factory box, the color case hardened frame had light surface rust all over. To keep it from getting worse, he used a chemical to remove the frame’s coloring, leaving it a mottled gray color. Conversely, its blued parts, i.e., barrel, ejector rod housing and grip frame were still perfect.

My feeling was I’d buy it, test fire it and if accurate, I’d do a .32-20 reloading piece and then decide perhaps to have its frame color case hardened — again — and keep it. Alternately if it shot like my first SAA .32-20, I’d pass it on to its next owner quickly. Well long story short; it’s still here, it’s beautifully color case hardened and it even wears fancy walnut one-piece stocks. The work was done by Bill Fuchs of Spring Creek Armory of Ten Sleep, Wyo.

Not only is it finely accurate with virtually every .32-20 handload combination tried, it placed bullets where its sights were pointed or very close thereto. With velocities in the 800/900 fps range, muzzle report was mild and recoil from the 3-lb. revolver is almost non-existent. My long-held .32-20 bias was gone in a single range session.

When you’re as old as I am and lived an active life, your hands, shoulders, elbows and knees begin to hurt. My thumbs especially do. Thus .32-20s have become some of my favorite plinking and steel plate popping handguns.