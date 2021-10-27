The Names

Buckshot, his nickname since enduring a severe bout of acne in junior high, and The Neck, named for the crooked way he held his head from shooting his first big-bore rifle, and myself, have known each other since 2nd grade.

They came up with “Tank” after I shot a paper clip by rubber band, narrowly missing Buckshot by mere inches and cracking the aquarium in home room. The ensuing flood dumped 50-gallons of water and several flopping fish on the floor.

I don’t feel sorry for them! These guys would trade you out of your last pair of jeans, all while laughing at the indecency of it all. Buckshot ends up with the .44 Bulldog, along with my Randall, while The Neck somehow walks away with Buckshot’s CZ, my Brill holster and my 4″ Ruger Service Six. I never saw it coming!

Me? I’m left with a cap pistol and some boxes of .17 HMR ammo. I don’t even own a gun in 17 HMR, let alone a roll of caps! I’d been hoodwinked again, which is par for the course when trading with thieves. My compadres leave, laughing, while I feel somewhat dazed.

Now to try and find a 17 HMR gun so I don’t feel totally snookered.