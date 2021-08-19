Of all the popular Old West cartridges the .32 WCF/.32-20 has lacked popularity with me. I don’t know why exactly. Perhaps it was because I never had a raging miniature poodle that needed shooting. Or maybe it was because the concept of mating such a tiny cartridge to such heavy guns as Colt SAA revolvers or Winchester lever guns seemed illogical.

Whatever the reason, while I’ve owned dozens of big bore Colt SAAs and likewise with Winchester (and replica) lever guns, I’ve owned precisely four .32-20s. One was a Colt SAA with 4-3/4″ barrel, one was an Italian SAA replica with 7-1/2″ barrel, one was an original Winchester Model 1873 on which someone had shortened the barrel and magazine tube to 20″, and one was a Japanese made Browning replica of Winchester’s Model 53 with 22″ barrel.

All were decent guns. None stuck around very long. Now in 2021 matters have changed. First, in 2020 I found a 3rd Generation Colt SAA with 7-1/2″ barrel made about 10 years ago. As with all Colt SAAs I’ve seen in recent years it’s a beautifully crafted revolver. Because its previous owner decided to “erase” its color case hardening due to some surface rust it was priced very attractively. Its blued surfaces were untouched. I’m going to have it re-color case hardened but that will be a future column.

That Colt has been a fine shooter and just plain fun for popping empty soda cans and chunks of firewood. I shoot on my own property so the cans are policed and the splintered firewood left to make its way back to nature. Over the winter and spring of 2021 I’ve loaded hundreds of .32-20s, all with cast bullets either of my own making or commercially cast. Luckily when I launched on my full auto kick a dozen years back I laid in thousands of suitable primers for each purchase. Therefore current shortages have not plagued me.