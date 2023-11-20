Shootin' For The Cycle

Mix And Match

I confess I’ve been an ammo hoarder since the first shortage a few years ago and .22 ammo was high on my target list. I have guns, I have a bunch of ammo, but to make sure I consistently match the right ammo with the available guns, I needed to do some testing.

This was a mission I knew would require some planning. It wasn’t feasible for me to do all the shooting myself; it would take forever based on my schedule. If I were to gather a few friends at the range with the guns and ammo, the shooting would get done, but I doubted I would get any data. Without a plan, I would end up with a lot of empty brass, 10 dirty guns and no data.

It wasn’t hard to get volunteers to help me shoot the guns. In addition to a son and grandson, my volunteers included a young female instructor (who agreed to set it up for an early morning shoot before the regular crowd came in), plus the four instructors who work with me teaching Basic Pistol Courses and the Texas License to Carry Course. One is a 21-year Marine veteran, one is a fresh-out-of-college youngster who puts us all to shame with his knowledge of guns and the other is a guy somewhat senior, who — like me —became a student of the gun late in life.

Before range day, I went through my safe and sorted through all of my .22 semi-autos. From the ammo closet, I pulled out my ammo hoard and sorted through it to see what was on hand that would enable us to shoot at least two full magazines in each gun.

After sorting the ammo, I came up with 10 types of which I had at least 200 rounds. Selected for the exercise were: Armscor Precision Standard Velocity, Aguila Golden Eagle Match, CCI Standard Velocity Target, CCI Mini Mag, Colt 40-gr. Lead, Federal 36-gr. HP, Federal HV Match, Norma Tac-22, Remington Golden Bullet, Remington ELEY Target, Winchester-Western 36-gr. HP and Winchester Super-X HV.

Before going to the range, I cleaned all the guns and put together a basic cleaning kit to take along to make sure dirty feed ramps and dry slide rails wouldn’t affect the outcome.

To organize the shoot, I made a chart for each gun, listing each ammo type with columns to indicate whether or not the ammo cycled in the gun and a space for notes. Most ammo comparisons cover accuracy and muzzle velocity, but my primary concern was determining what ammo would cycle reliably in most — if not all — of my guns. And that is all I asked of my shooters.

When guys are having fun, however, trying a variety of guns and targets, it’s sometimes hard to keep them on track with the primary mission. The charts were designed to do that. I reached way back into my past for a tool for this mission — clipboards.