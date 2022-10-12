Linebaugh Light Loads

One thing handloading has taught me over the years is there’s two ways of doing it. When most start handloading, they look at maximum loads, wondering if they can surpass those listed velocities. It’s more of a challenge than anything else. Common sense is thrown out the window. As time goes on, we start realizing something. At least I did.

While at the range years ago, an old timer, probably about the same age I’m at now, asked me what “fun” loads, or “lighter” loads did I shoot in my big bores? The light bulb went off. “Huh, light loads? Who shoots those?”