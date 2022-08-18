Levergun Leverage

In 1855, partners Smith & Wesson, Horace and Daniel, formed the Volcanic Repeating Arms Company to improve upon the Rocket Ball lever action design of one Walter Hunt. Both lever action operating carbine and pistol versions were produced. The Rocket Ball ammunition did not provide for a brass case, but rather the powder was contained in the hollowed-out base of the bullet. Previous to this, the shop foreman of the company producing the Jennings Rifle was one B. Tyler Henry.

Horace Smith was hired to improve the Jennings Rifle and the Smith-Jennings Rifle was patented in 1851. By 1854 Smith & Wesson had improved upon the Smith-Jennings and in 1855 were joined by a new investor, one Oliver Winchester. S&W obtained the patent for loading a revolver cylinder from the rear that had been obtained by one Rollin White and using this patent founded the “Smith & Wesson Company.” The result was the first successful cartridge firing revolver, the Smith & Wesson Model #1, a 7-shot, tip-up chambered in what we now know as .22 Short.

Meanwhile Winchester took over the ownership of the Volcanic Arms Company, moving it to New Haven, Conn., hiring B. Tyler Henry as his shop foreman in 1857. Henry went to work experimenting with the old Volcanic lever action mated with the new rimfire cartridge idea, which S&W had come up with and the result, in 1860, was the first successful cartridge firing, repeating rifle — the 1860 Henry. Notice the company was owned by Oliver Winchester, a successful shirt manufacturer, who for whatever reason was not ready to put his name on a repeating rifle. The Henry Rifle used .44 Rimfire ammunition and loaded with an under barrel tube from the front much like many .22 lever action rifles today. It did not have a forearm.

In 1866 using the King’s patent, providing a loading gate in the right side of the receiver, Henry designed the first lever action to be known as a Winchester. It still used the same .44 Rimfire ammunition of the 1860. However, this new model had a forearm and loaded through the gate on the side of the receiver. Both of these rifles had brass/bronze alloy frames and the 1866 became known as the Yellow Boy. Both rifles having the reputation of being loaded on Sunday and shot all week with their magazine capacities of up to 17 rounds.