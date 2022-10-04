French 1886 Lebel

Choices

Obviously, the French could have had a much more advanced rifle and cartridge if they had taken just a little more time to study and build on the best technology available as they had initially planned. Instead, they rushed a cartridge and rifle into production to gain an immediate, if short-lived, advantage over their rivals.

Why the rush? Their decision is more understandable if we think like Frenchmen in the years after their humiliating defeat by German forces in the Franco-Prussian War of 1870–71. Figuratively, the war left France constantly looking over her shoulder. The largely unified Germany emerging from that war became the preeminent power in Western Europe and a constant danger to French national security. Our recent times lack a comparable experience.

Though the Lebel was no Mauser 98, on the battlefield it more than held its own against the masterpiece of bolt-action designs. The Lebel’s tubular magazine had to be loaded one round at time, but it also held eight rounds to the Mauser’s five. The Lebel had a magazine cut-off allowing the soldier to keep the magazine in reserve while single loading the rifle, a handy feature the ’98 lacked.

Unlike its peers, the Lebel rifle had no user-operated safety switch. French military tradition called for rifles to be carried with the chamber unloaded so a manually operated safety was considered an unnecessary complication. An officer or NCO would order the soldiers to load and clear their chambers at the appropriate time.

The Lebel’s original 230-grain bullet Balle M 8x50mm cartridge had a flat-nose bullet for safe use in a tubular magazine. By World War I it evolved into the 198-grain Balle D. Quite advanced for its time, that bullet was solid brass, boat tailed and pointed at the nose to improve its aerodynamics and long-range performance. Its muzzle velocity was 2,300 feet per second, similar to the .303 British and likewise no handicap on the battlefield. To prevent the pointy bullet from detonating the primer of the cartridge in front of it in the magazine, a groove was cut into the base of the case to catch and retain the tip of the bullet. With no magazine detonations recorded, it must have been effective.