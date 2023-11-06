DIY Counter-Dog Rounds

Before we proceed let’s get something straight — I’m crazy about dogs. However, every time I touch the subject of canines in print, I garner rabid accusations from urban-dwelling dog-o-philes. They accuse me of being Satan’s love monkey because I choose not to afford my personal canines such amenities as a 401K, daily steak fritters cooked to their liking and the right to vote in local plebiscites. I live in the rural Deep South. We do love our dogs and they love us. However, our hounds are not our children.

My trusty she-dog Dog passed away of natural causes at the ripe old age of 15 a few years back. Dog was both her name and her species and she was mighty fine company. However, apparently I was not the only one to harbor warm feelings for her.

We live way out in the middle of nowhere. I like my space. In fact, if I can’t pee in the front yard I’m not sure I’d want to live there. Our neighbors are similarly inclined. They don’t complain about the gunfire and I don’t gripe about the conservatively estimated 1,200 dogs they maintain in their personal stable.

These multiplicitous beasts tend to wander. Some of the randier of the lot would come poking around seeking an intimate liaison with my own personal she-hound.

Dog had been fixed, so I was not unduly burdened by this. I admire an attractive woman at least as much as the next guy. However, one day when my wife was out in the backyard painting — on canvas, not the house; she’s an artist, not a slave — a trio of these amorous rascals had the bad grace to circle around her growling. She kept her wits, carefully retreated inside and informed me of the exchange once I got home from work.

I am personally acquainted with three instances in our county wherein locals have been attacked by feral dogs. In one case a young woman was fairly badly mauled. Growling at my bride is a capital offense no matter your species. I write for gun magazines. Trust me when I tell you I have the tools to solve the problem. However, my wife is ever the soft-hearted soul and requested I conjure some less lethal solution. I rather enjoyed the challenge.