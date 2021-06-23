Say it ain’t so, Bozo! How can you improve on the sanctity of one of the most beloved, popular, and well known .44 Special handloads of the 20th Century? Spiritually, you can’t! I have so many “Skeeter” loads, when stacked end to end, they’re long enough for a round trip from Maryland to Idaho — and back.

As you recall, I wrote about the perfect load a few months back consisting of a Lyman/Ideal 250-grain 429421 cast slug, seated over 7.5 grains of Unique powder, ignited by a standard large pistol primer.

Skeeter obtained the load from none other than Elmer Keith, but wrote so often and beautifully about it, the load is known by Skeeter’s name. Most guns shoot this load around 1,000+/- fps, depending on barrel length. No question it’s a dandy load, but can trying different loads, within the same parameters, be useful to us?