Powder Puff?
Unique is a great all-around powder useful for just about any caliber. But with all of today’s advancements in accelerants, is it the best? No, it’s not, despite its good manners. Alliant’s Power Pistol drives the same weight bullet at the same, or better velocity, at lower pressures, than Unique. Can’t beat that! I use 8.5 grains of Power Pistol with a standard large pistol primer. These loads typically shoot 1" to 1.5" at 25 yards, rested. While not significantly more accurate than Elmer’s SWC design, it is slightly noticeable. The 429-640 also appears to maintain long-range accuracy when busting rocks out to 600 yards, when location presents itself.