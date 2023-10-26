9mm Grizzly

Perfect Timing

Tim Sundles, owner of Buffalo Bore Ammo sent Shoemaker some samples of his Outdoorsman line featuring flat-nosed cast bullets loaded to full velocity. Phil experimented with them and liked them, shooting them through wood planks to test penetration. The 9mm performed well when shot from Phil’s S&W 3953 DAO pistol.

On the day of the attack, Phil’s daughter borrowed his .44 Magnum, leaving Phil with his 9mm. “I figured no big deal; it’s light and we’re going fishing. Everything will be okay.” Headed for an overgrown, brushy creek, Phil suddenly heard a bear running toward him from about 12 to 15 feet away. Being so thick, Phil could barely make the bear out.

The agitated bear went straight for the couple, his clients. The husband did the right thing, grabbing his wife and falling to the ground. This gave Phil time to draw and shoot the bear six times, all hits. The first shot was in the heart/lung area. The second was near the first, with the bear roaring and biting at the bullets’ impact. Four of the shots were in the heart/lung region. Distance was 12 to 15 feet. The last two shots were in the torso and neck region. The bear had enough and retreated.

Phil heard the bear breathing heavily and knew death was near. Wanting to put the bear out of his misery, he checked his gun. He had one cartridge left and wisely decided to leave the bear alone. He gathered his clients and went back to camp.

Seeing Tia, she knew something happened. Phil told her he had a DLP incident (Defense Life & Property). After notifying Game & Fish, Phil returned with Tia to skin the grizzly, with ole ugly, his famed .458 Magnum rifle, in tow. The bear was dead. Tia skinned the critter; the hide and skull was turned over to Game & Fish.