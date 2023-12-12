.32/.38/.33 WCF Cartridge Combos

Over many decades of shooting, one is bound to develop favorites. One of mine is a genre of firearms; pistol-cartridge rifles, carbines and revolvers. For this, my all-time favorite cartridges are the .32/.38/.44 Winchester Center Fires (WCF) originated by Winchester in the late 1800s.

Let’s start at .32 WCF (.32-20). Over the last few years, I’ve developed a great fondness for .32-20 as both a carbine and revolver cartridge. They are “soft” shooters for arthritic hands. I landed five nice .32-20 SAAs in the last couple years then bought a couple Cimarron/Uberti Model 1873 replicas. One of my character flaws is never being satisfied with just one of anything!

Two of my .32-20 SAAs have 7 ½” barrels. One was made in 1897 and one in 2010. Both shoot very accurately with little recoil. More recently I acquired a 1905 vintage Winchester Model 1892 saddle ring carbine but as of this writing have not had time to wring it out for the best handload.

Speaking of .32-20 handloads — a fine one I’ve been using is 3.5 grains of Titegroup with 100- to 115-grain RN/FP bullets. This shape is necessary for safe shooting in tubular magazine lever guns. I cast my own, being greatly happy with a 4-cavity mold from MP Molds of Slovenia. It drops 105-grain RN/FP solids or being convertible, 100-grain hollowpoints. Commercial cast bullets are plentiful for non-casters.

From my 7 ½” SAAs velocity runs about 900 fps but add another 200 fps from the 20″ barrel of the carbine. Here’s a word of caution — I got many pierced primers in my .32-20 handloads with small pistol primers. To avoid eroding the SAA’s firing pins, a switch was made to small rifle prim