Common Sense: Lee
Judge Lee is no less articulate when it comes to dealing with California’s ban on “large-capacity magazines” (LCMs). In his 67-page majority opinion, the 45-year-old jurist made it clear early on, “Firearm magazines are ‘arms’ under the Second Amendment. Magazines enjoy Second Amendment protection for a simple reason: Without a magazine, many weapons would be useless, including ‘quintessential’ self-defense weapons like the handgun …”
Near the conclusion of his opinion, Judge Lee reminds us, “We understand the purpose in passing this law. But even the laudable goal of reducing gun violence must comply with the Constitution. California’s near-categorical ban of LCMs infringes on the fundamental right to self-defense. It criminalizes the possession of half of all magazines in America today. It makes unlawful magazines that are commonly used in handguns by law-abiding citizens for self-defense. And it substantially burdens the core right of self-defense guaranteed to the people under the Second Amendment. It cannot stand.”