Slap Down

Liberal judges and Democrat politicians may try to skirt Supreme Court rulings in the Heller and McDonald cases, but a slap down of a cornerstone, trophy California statute — the ban on high-cap magazines — would be devastating and impossible to ignore.

More than two years ago, federal District Court Judge Roger Benitez handed down a stunning opinion that California’s ban on so-called “high capacity magazines” is unconstitutional. It was a staggering rebuke of Golden State gun control.

The state immediately appealed to the Ninth Circuit, where just over 16 months later a three-judge panel with Judge Kenneth Lee writing for the majority, issued an opinion upholding Benitez’ 2019 decision. Siding with Judge Lee was Judge Consuelo M. Callahan, while Judge Barbara M. Lynn from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, dissented.

Judges Benitez and Callahan are George W. Bush appointees to the federal court. Judge Lee is a Donald Trump appointee. Judge Lynn was appointed by Bill Clinton. All four jurists are certainly good people whose qualifications to sit on the federal bench were good enough for the U.S. Senate. They just have obviously different perspectives on firearms law.

Following the Lee decision, California petitioned for an en banc rehearing, a hearing before a full court panel of judges. In the past, this strategy has typically resulted in a reversal on gun issues. However, Trump managed to fill some vacancies on the Ninth Circuit. The intent was to bring some balance to the court and this may be Trump’s lasting legacy. In addition to Judge Lee, President Trump appointed nine judges to the Ninth Circuit.