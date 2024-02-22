Survival Of The Fattest and Laziest

English upper-crust wing shooters can be prone to throwing snits and fits, but this one has nothing to do with a servant’s tipping over the toddy or Lord Muddleford wearing incorrect knickers on the moors.

Now, the genteel gentry is accusing British pheasants of “unsporting behavior.” That’s pheasants, not peasants, folks.

“They are no longer flying high enough or fast enough to make a decent shot, and the (older) ones are too lazy or fat to take off,” sniffed an editorial in a London paper. “Game birds must be bred to fly up … and play the game.”

Over the past few years, outraged pheasant hunters have complained that birds raised for private shoots have grown sluggish and docile, refusing to break madly from cover and flap at Mach One.

One widely-discussed theory lays the explanation squarely on Darwin: high-flying, fast-moving birds get blown out of the sky, while ground-hugging slowpokes are loftily ignored.

The couch potatoes, however, laugh all the way back to the breeding pens, where they presumably pass on their genetic predisposition to woof a second helping of suet and lumber through the air like a DC-3 with the starboard engine out.

“A perverse Darwinism of the survival of the unfittest seems to be working its natural deselection,” asserts the Times.

“A little poke in the tail feathers with an 870 might help,” asserts American Handgunner, “It’s the American way.”