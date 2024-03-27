Gun Control With A Twist

In an effort to curb cycle-jacking assaults with automatic rifles, the mayor of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, has made it illegal for passengers to ride motorcycles except in sidesaddle position.

Hijacking of motorcycles has become epidemic in Cambodia’s capitol in recent years. In most cases, the straddling passenger on a motorcycle fires on the driver of another cycle as the two parallel on the road. The purpose of the new law is to make it harder for the hijacker-shooter to keep his balance while holding a rifle.

A second portion of the same law makes it unlawful for more than two people to ride on one motorcycle. We presume this is meant to discourage the use of crew-served weapons. You can hardly handle an M-60 while riding sidesaddle unless you’ve got an assistant gunner and ammo-bearer.