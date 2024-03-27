0
Gun Control With A Twist
In an effort to curb cycle-jacking assaults with automatic rifles, the mayor of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, has made it illegal for passengers to ride motorcycles except in sidesaddle position.
Hijacking of motorcycles has become epidemic in Cambodia’s capitol in recent years. In most cases, the straddling passenger on a motorcycle fires on the driver of another cycle as the two parallel on the road. The purpose of the new law is to make it harder for the hijacker-shooter to keep his balance while holding a rifle.
A second portion of the same law makes it unlawful for more than two people to ride on one motorcycle. We presume this is meant to discourage the use of crew-served weapons. You can hardly handle an M-60 while riding sidesaddle unless you’ve got an assistant gunner and ammo-bearer.
Too Heavy For A Lift
They took the time for a lengthy surveillance. Then they took the time to get a search warrant. Too bad they didn’t take the time to read the “Maximum Capacity” notice on the elevator wall.
In London, nine heavily-armored bobbies on a narcotics raid jammed into a small elevator, apparently paying no heed to the posted warning stating the elevator was designed for a total of eight presumably normally-laden citizens.
After the door closed and they had punched the up button, they were treated to a brief, halting, jolting ride until the lift groaned to a halt, trapping them inside.
Approximately 45 minutes passed until a resident of the Coventry apartment building heard their pleas for help.
“I told them I would get the police,” said Eddie Laidle. “And they shouted ‘We are the bloody police — get the fire brigade!”
When the red-faced bobbies were finally freed, their quarry was — surprise, surprise! — long gone.
Chamber Check
We’re not at all sure how anybody with an IQ superior to broccoli could fail to notice this kind of weapon is loaded, but we don’t mess around much with medieval mayhem-makers, anyway.
Shannon King, of Henrietta, N.Y., launched a bolt into his head while cleaning his crossbow. Yes, he survived, and we don’t know if he owns any firearms.
Rocket Scientist
The police in Homosassa Springs, Fla., still don’t know if David Lee McCumsey walked into the local hardware store looking for work or cruising for trouble. But they know if he was looking for work, he shouldn’t have developed sticky fingers, and if he was looking for trouble. He should have brought some brains with him.
The 18-year-old left hurriedly after asking about a job, and employees immediately noticed two handguns and a watch missing from the counter where he’d been standing. Fortunately, they also noticed McCumsey had left his job application on top of the same gun counter neatly and accurately filled in.
He’s charged with two counts of grand theft and one of petty theft, and somewhat assured of steady employment making license plates.
D-Cup Body Armor
Jeff Cooper might use this incident to comment on the wimpy performance of the venerable .38 Special, but we suspect the results had more to do with simple spent-energy physics.
A 16-year-old girl in Holland, Mich., was hit in the center of the chest with a ricocheting .38 slug during a gang fight, but didn’t let it ruin the rest of her night. She was treated for a bruised sternum. The slug was stopped by the metal clasp on the front of her bra.
—
Mark Moritz hung up his satirical spurs to a collective sigh of relief from America’s gun writers whom he had lampooned in Friendly Fire for two long, painful years. The 10 Ring is written by Commander Gilmore, a retired San Diego police officer who bases his humor, like Mark did, on actual occurrences. All the incidents described by the Commander are true.