THE REDOUBTABLE RUGER SP101

Caliber Changes Character

The SP101 has been chambered for five different cartridges as I recall. As Jeff Cooper used to say, it’s about the missile more than the launcher, and in each caliber the revolver takes on a different character.

The .38 Special was the original chambering when the SP101 was introduced in 1988, and brother shooter Jon had a copy, one of the SPNY models built expressly for backup, off-duty and detective use to the specifications of the New York City Police Department.

With a 5-shot cylinder in a frame roughly the size of the 6-shot Colt Detective Special (and usually fitting a Detective Special holster), this little Ruger is probably the strongest small-frame .38 ever made. However, at 25 ounces of stainless steel, the market saw it as heavy for a .38 and sales were good, but not great.

The .357 Magnum proved to be the natural caliber for the SP. Rick Devoid rechambered one for me, and we con-firmed the gun was amply strong for the Magnum round and its cylinder just the right length for the 125-grain JHP, the best .357 combat load. One day over a meal, I was able to convince Bill Ruger, Sr. one on one to offer it in that caliber.(See “Ruger & His Guns” by R.L. Wilson, Simon & Schuster P.193.)

To stay with the .38-size cylinder window, it would need short cartridges, so the first SP101 .357s were stamped on the barrel “125 grain.” Sales immediately took off, and Bill decided it would be worth the six figures of re-tooling to extend frame and cylinder a 1/10″ or so to allow all factory .357 Mag rounds. Turns out it was worth the effort — .357 has been the SP101’s best selling caliber ever since.

The 9mm Luger is a round for which Ruger had chambered revolvers at the request of the European market and fellow shooter Gail had one along, with 31⁄16″ barrel. Very fast to load with its 5-shot moon clips, it’s not nearly as “snappy” to shoot with hot Parabellum rounds as a .32-frame 9mm wheelgun, yet it’s almost as concealable. Unfortunately, it’s no longer available in this caliber.

All of the above are five shooters. Six-shot cylinders come with the SP101 in .32 H&R Magnum and .22 Long Rifle. Both are exquisitely accurate little trail pieces of the “kit gun” genre, and each can be had with a 4″ barrel, unlike the defense calibers. I’m told they’ve also been made in .22 Magnum, but have never personally seen one. The 6-shot, smaller caliber models also come with sights adjustable for windage.

As noted, this is a solid little gun. It doesn’t have a very high bore axis, and its weight tends to sit forward in the hand. The shape of the frame creates a built-in grip adapter and from the beginning it has had what Bill Senior called “those damn ‘live-feel’ grips.” Soaking up recoil well, they don’t catch on fabric and compromise concealment like most aftermarket “rubber grips” because they have non-tacky side panels. The soft stuff is where it needs to be: between the palm and the web of the hand, and the recoil source. If you want more cushioning than that, Hogue’s grip for the SP101 isn’t much bigger than the factory unit.