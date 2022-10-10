SUPERBLY SUITABLE

In 1925, Elmer Keith blew the cylinder and top strap on a heavily loaded .45 Colt Single Action and a new career was launched as the incident became Keith’s first handgun article for The American Rifleman.

He then switched to the then relatively unknown (except to true connoisseurs) .44 Special and, from the late 1920s until 1955, Keith continually promoted the .44 Special as the ideal sixgun cartridge using his designed “Keith” bullet weighing 250 grains and pushed at 1,100 to 1,200 fps using first No. 80 powder and, when it became available, Hercules No. 2400.

Keith’s four Colt Single Action .44 Specials were a King short-action job with 71⁄2″ barrel, an original one-of-a-kind 71⁄2″ Flattop Target, the No. 5 SA Colt, an extensively customized 51⁄2″ Flattop Target Model with a special grip made by combining a Bisley back-strap and Colt SA trigger guard and a 51⁄2″ converted to a Flattop Target with Keith-designed folding 3-leaf rear sight.

For much of his adult life Keith lived on the Salmon River in Idaho working as a guide, packer, out-fitter, big game hunter and the Colt Single Action .44 Specials were his everyday working tools. In the 1950s, Keith switched from his beloved Single Action Colts.

When he moved into town, he began to carry a 4″ 1950 Target Smith & Wesson .44 Special as his favorite sixgun. As far as Keith was concerned the .44 Special was the King of Sixgun Cartridges and he asked ammunition and firearm manufacturers to bring out a “.44 Special Magnum” and the result, finally, in late 1955 was the Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum. Keith retired his .44 Specials and carried a .44 Magnum until his stroke in 1981.

In 1966 Smith & Wesson dropped the 1950 Model Target .44 Special and then Colt followed by removing the .44 Special as a Single Action Army and New Frontier chambering. In one short brief span of time all full-size .44 Special sixguns disappeared. The .44 Special for all intents and purposes was dead, and what had started with the S&W Triple-lock in 1907 was now gone, buried and forgotten except by we dedicated few. The only man who both really appreciated the .44 Special and was in the position to rectify the situation was Skeeter Skelton and that is exactly what he did.

If there weren’t any .44 Specials to be had from Colt and Smith & Wesson, the only solution was make your own. Starting with a Ruger .357 Blackhawk, the 3-Screw Old Model as it is now referred to (the same size as the Colt Single Action), and a Smith & Wesson Model 28 Highway Patrolman .357 Magnum, Skeeter set about to have both converted to .44 Special. The .44 Special was back among the living. With his one article in the early 1970s covering these two conversions, Skeeter single-handedly resurrected the .44 Special and custom sixgunsmiths have been kept busy doing such conversions ever since.

Today the .44 Special is alive and well. Enough so Smith & Wesson offers the 4″ Model 21-4 fixed-sighted .44 Special, Freedom Arms’ Model 97 is one of the finest .44 Special sixguns ever produced and USFA chambers Single Action and Flattop Targets in the 100-year-old Special. In addition to these fine .44s, I am personally acquainted with .44 Special conversions by at least eight sixgunsmiths, all top-quality custom work. No gunsmith living today, or even those who modified Keith’s .44 Specials in the 1920s and 1930s can surpass Hamilton Bowen when it comes to building beautiful sixguns. Over the years I’ve had Hamilton put together five .44 Specials on 3-Screw Ruger .357 Blackhawks all of which have become family heirlooms.