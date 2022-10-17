PEACEMAKERS & SCHOFIELDS

The S&W

The Smith & Wesson Schofield was also a single-action revolver with a 7″ barrel and 6-shot cylinder. Its grips were two small slabs of walnut held to the frame by a single screw. To load it the hammer was half-cocked, then a frame mounted latch above the hammer must be pulled back and the barrel pushed downwards. An ejector pushes empty cases up and hopefully clear of the chambers. Then fresh rounds are inserted — again one at a time. The S&W Schofield’s finish was full blue with color case-hardened hammer, trigger and barrel latch.

A word about the cartridges of these two handguns is in order. They were both .45 caliber, with the Colt taking a cartridge case 1.29″ in length. Original military loads for it used a 250-grain bullet over 30 grains of black powder. (Not 40 grains as often written!) The S&W Schofield’s cylinder was too short for the cartridge and, furthermore, Colt’s .45 caliber cartridge cases had a bare nubbin for a rim. It did not give enough purchase for the S&W’s ejector star to grab. Therefore, the Schofield revolvers were chambered for a 45-caliber cartridge with case length of only 1.10″.

In military loads, bullet weight was reduced to 230 grains and powder charge to 28 grains. Additionally, the S&W .45 cartridge case’s rim was widened about .020″ so as to work reliably with the star extractor. Both of these .45 caliber cartridges would feed and function perfectly in the Colt SAA but only the .45 S&W would work in the Schofield.

In my personal opinion, after duplicating the military loads of both types and shooting hundreds of them, I would call it a tie. They were both fine cartridges for a fighting handgun of the era.

Interestingly, it should be noted the government’s Frankford Arsenal was instructed to quit making the longer .45 Colt cartridge as early as August 1874, and concentrated on producing the .45 S&W version for many years thereafter.

What about the much vaunted ability of the Schofield to simultaneously eject all fired cartridges? That was good if it indeed occurred. However, if the revolver is operated in a straight upright position such does not always happen. Even the wider rims of the .45 S&W cases will sometimes slip under the extractor, and tie up the works.

I have found for perfect extraction the Schofield must be opened with a “throw-away” motion to the front so the empty cases clear the mechanism. With just a little practice the Colt SAA can be cleared of fired cartridges in about three to four seconds. Since there was no such thing as speed loaders in the 1870s, both types of revolver had to be reloaded one round at a time.