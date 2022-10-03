It is quite embarrassing for a gunwriter who has made most of a career out of covering antique, obsolete, classic and historical firearms to admit an infatuation with a brand new genre of guns. But I am. Many times in the past I’ve bragged there is nothing of new manufacture I’m about to spend my own money on except replicas and reproductions of fine old 19th century firearms. I’ve even said, “My guns are going to be made of wood and steel. There’s no room in my gun vault for synthetics.”

Now I must eat my own words because I’m going to buy at least one of the three brand new revolvers Smith & Wesson has sent me to try. Furthermore, my wife and I have been fighting over who gets it, so it’s likely we’ll end up with another. These are Smith & Wesson’s AirLite revolvers combining frames of Scandium alloy, cylinders of titanium alloy and barrels of stainless steel. Revolvers have been around for nigh on 200 years. What’s so captivating about these? They are light — light as feathers — at least compared to traditional steel revolvers. The little J-frames are a nominal 12 ounces. Even the big N-frames in .41 or .44 Magnum weight 27.5 ounces or less.

Right now I can hear the naysayers, “Why those things will tear your hand off! Recoil will be terrible! A .41 or .44 Magnum weighing less than two pounds? Shooting it would be torture!” Yeah, buddy, all that stuff is right. Smith & Wesson’s new breed of AirLite revolvers are no picnic with full-bore loads. Hells bells, they’re not even fun shooting Special-type loads in place of Magnums.