A Pair Of Kings

A Surprise or Two

Over the years I have become a real fan of King guns and look for them at shops and shows. Recently two came home with me illustrating the kind of work King could- and would-do. Both are Colt Army Special .38s; one from 1916 the other 1921. The older gun’s finish is well worn but when I first saw it something didn’t look quite right. The barrel was longer, and heavier than I thought it should be and when I picked it up there, plain as day, was the marking “Colt Single Action Army …” Missing is the “Caliber .38” that should be there. Also the top markings end abruptly with “HARTF … “with just a trace of the “O” still visible.

The barrel most common for the Army Special was relatively skinny and 6″ long. This one was considerably heavier and 6 1/2″. What King had done was take a 7 1/2″ SAA .38 barrel and fit it to the Army Special. As I examined the gun the first time I wondered how they had gotten a single-action barrel without the stud for the ejector rod, but under strong light I found where the stud had been milled out and replaced with a smooth piece that was then fitted and polished to match the barrel. It is done so well most people never even notice. By the way, such a part is known as a “dutchman” in machinist lingo — doubtless a reference to plugging dikes. In addition they had to make a new finial for the ejector rod because the original diameter would have hit the barrel.

Of course single-action collectors today know how rare original first generation .38 Special barrels are and might weep bitter tears over the sacrilege of modifying such a rare piece but the fact is back then they weren’t rare and nobody knew they would be. The .38 Special was first offered in the SAA in 1930 so I think it’s safe to say this gun was built well before World War II. It shows lots of use and has been refinished by rust blueing. The hammer is wide but not cockeyed and in addition to the famous “short” action this one has been converted to single-action only. If you pull the trigger without cocking it first the cylinder will rotate but the hammer won’t move.

This is one of those guns that might pass unnoticed because the only thing that says “King” is a small stamp on the rear sight. Normally King’s front sights are marked. This one isn’t although it has the look.

Then along came another Army Special from King. This one was made in 1921 and caught my eye because of the lovely Roper grips it wore and the King Mirror front sight with a shiny red insert. A quick examination found a flawless finish and a conversation with the young man at the table revealed he was selling some guns from the estate of his grandfather. The cylinder was held shut with one of those plastic tie wraps but the gun looked so nice I didn’t spend any more time making a decision. A brief negotiation and it was mine. It went into an empty gun rug I always take to shows just in case and then took the long ride home.

The next morning I unpacked and cut the wrap off. That’s when a lightning bolt of recognition hit me. There on the right side of the frame was a cylinder latch just like the one in the proper spot on the other side. It was so perfectly blended with the frame that I first thought the cylinder had been converted to open from either side but that wasn’t the case at all. Of course the side plate had to come off and that revealed a screw fitted from inside to hold it there. The amount of precision work required to drill that little hole in precisely the exact spot it needed to be to make the fake latch look like it grew there was challenging. Further examination revealed it was an original Colt part modified to sit flush on the other side.

Of course the question that screams at me is why was this amount of work done? Obviously I don’t know. One theory floated by was it was put there to be a thumb rest for a left handed shooter. And actually, that may be right. The Roper grips have a pronounced right hand thumb rest but we have no way of knowing whether or not they might have been added by a subsequent owner. Another possibility is it was simply done to be symmetrical or just look cool. As a bonus the front and rear straps of the frame plus the trigger had been checkered. This was not something common to the Army Special so the chances are that work was done at King as well.