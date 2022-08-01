Transcript

Today we’re gonna take a look at the new Taurus 856 — a +P .38 Special revolver.

My compadre Nick did a kind of preliminary review of the gun just a short time ago and he was a little bit ammunition challenged as it were because it was tough for him to find some .38 Special. I, fortunately, am older and wiser so I dug into my stash. Today we’re going to put this gun through the paces a little bit.

Right off the bat, I’ll be honest with you, I’m really impressed by it. This is not really like anything we’ve seen from Taurus before — 3-inches, fixed sight, snubbed hammer, 25 ounces, all stainless steel and a beautifully finished smooth action. This is really something from a custom shop, and actually, that’s the case. They build these guns in a dedicated assembly area by people who are specifically trained and talented to build what are essentially custom revolvers.

I really like the they call it a hand finish. I think what it is is a kind of a soft bead blast finish on the stainless steel. It’s smooth, it feels really good and it should slip in and out of a holster really easily. It’s got a nice smooth trigger face, Altamont walnut grips, and comes with a pelican case which is kind of unusual.

I love the fact it’s got a replaceable front sight so you can zero it basically for the load that you have. They’ve lightly chamfered the chambers which is really important on a defensive double action revolver. They’ve done what appears to be an action job because it’s very smooth, it’s not stagey — I was very impressed and surprised by it. It’s got a bobbed hammer so it’s double action only. MSRP is $689 for what is essentially a custom revolver.

You know, Taurus revolvers, in my experience, have always been sort of workman revolvers — good solid dedicated platforms, affordably priced, they function, they had a great guarantee, they were available in a lot of different configurations, a lot of different price points, and so you basically were getting what you were paying for. I think they always chased a certain other gun company that makes revolvers kind of that looked like this one, and I’ll tell you what, in this situation, they’re kind of neck and neck.