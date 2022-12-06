EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Review: Holosun AEMS Green

Written By Nic Lenze
Weighing just 3.9 oz., the Holosun AEMS Green (or Red) has double the glass surface area and is 11% shorter than standard 20mm micro style optics. With some help from a friend, watch as Nic Lenze goes through all its features and benefits.

MSRP: $505.87 (Green) or $470.58 (Red)

For full specs, visit holosun.com.

To learn more about Raven Wing classes, visit ravenwinglimited.com.

