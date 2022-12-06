Review: Holosun AEMS Green
Weighing just 3.9 oz., the Holosun AEMS Green (or Red) has double the glass surface area and is 11% shorter than standard 20mm micro style optics. With some help from a friend, watch as Nic Lenze goes through all its features and benefits.
MSRP: $505.87 (Green) or $470.58 (Red)
For full specs, visit holosun.com.
To learn more about Raven Wing classes, visit ravenwinglimited.com.
Hit the subscribe button to be notified when our next video is live, or sign up for our weekly email newsletters to get it delivered straight to your inbox.
Gear List
• Ear Protection: Axil GS Extreme 2.0, goaxil.com
• Watch: 5.11 Tactical Division Digital, 511tactical.com
• Optic: Holosun AEMS, holosun.com
• Range: Modtac Training Group, modtac.us
FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.