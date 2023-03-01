EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Open Carry Is Stupid!

Written By Brent Wheat
0

Quite possibly, for the very first time, all three Gun Cranks agree on something — open carry is stupid! In this episode, the Gun Cranks share various reasons and examples to back up their claim. Do you agree or disagree?

0

