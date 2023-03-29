EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Worst Firearms Training Experiences Ever!

Written By Brent Wheat
From giant whirling fan blades of death to the good ol’ instructor bait-and-switch, the Gun Cranks share their worst firearms training experiences ever. And, for possibly the first time ever, Brent Wheat is rendered speechless — watch to find out why!

