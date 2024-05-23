The NRA: Not Relevant Anymore
While Tom McHale took some well-deserved and long-overdue time off, Brent Wheat and Roy Huntington made the trek to Dallas for the 2024 NRA Annual Meeting. Tune in to hear what products caught their attention and what you need to know about the organization’s newly elected president, Bob Barr.
RELATED LINKS:
• Rossi, rossiusa.com
• Eagle Grips, www.eaglegrips.com
• Guncrafter Industries, guncrafterindustries.com
• AimCam Pro3K, aimcam.com
• Taylor’s & Company, taylorsfirearms.com
• Hi-Point, hi-pointfirearms.com
—
