Just when we thought it was safe to resume normal shooting activities, a major new ammo shortage is looming. In this episode, we discuss why it’s happening and what you should do about it.

Have a topic idea or guest you’d like to see in a future episode? Let us know. Email [email protected].

—

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.