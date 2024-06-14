XS Sights Minimalist Orange Sights

Got an adjustable-sighted S&W revolver and want a heavy duty fixed sight with a front Tritium big dot, sure to pop right up when you most need it? Your answer is here in this simple kit from our old friends at XS Sights. My test sample fit an S&W L-Frame with factory adjustable sights but also fits a K-Frame (both with pinned front sights).

Installation is easy as you simply remove the old sights, then use the S&W sight screw and one supplied by XS to install the new sight rear strap and rear sight. These are “drop ’em in the dirt” tough and if I were still wearing a revolver in a duty holster, I’d want these sights on it for sure. I really like the orange over the yellow and I think you will too. You’ll need a drill press for the front sight install.

MSRP: About $120

XSSights.com

