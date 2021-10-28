Guncranks Live...

EXCLUSIVES: Gun Cleaning: Five Things You're Doing Wrong

The Coolest Products Available

Plus: Improve Your Shooting!
Written By Brent Wheat
1

Resident Gun Cranks – Brent Wheat, Tom McHale and Roy Huntington show off their favorite products, share shooting tips to improve your shooting and have a heated discussion over hunting with an AR style shotgun. It’s the Gun Cranks!

For more information on the products discussed:

Real Avid Cleaning Kits

Ransom Rest

Pepperball Compact

Sponsored by
Umarex Airguns

Umarex Airguns is known worldwide as a leading innovator and manufacturer of air pistols, pellet rifles, airsoft guns, paintball training guns, and big game air gun hunting rifles.

Umarex Airguns … Shoot with Air.

1

