Best Shot Ever!

The current world record for the longest pistol shot ever made is 2,010 yards with a 10mm by former ICE agent Victor Avila in 2020. In this episode, the Gun Cranks share the best shots each of them has ever made. While none were record-breaking, they were impressive nonetheless. What’s the best shot you’ve ever made? With witnesses, or it never happened.

