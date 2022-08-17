Transcript

Howdy, folks! We’re here for another First Look — this time with the Mossberg MVP. Now, this one is chambered in .300 Blackout and has a 16 1/4-inch barrel. This one, in particular, has a Maven CRS.2 scope on it. It’s running a Thunder Beast Ultra 5 can with a MODTAC clamp on suppressor shield.

We can get more into the details in a little bit. What do you say we run it?

Well, that was the Mossberg MVP. As you see, especially with this sweet CRS.2 scope, hitting off-hand at 100 yards is not a problem at all. And I want to say thank you to Freedom Munitions for sending along this

beautiful .300 blackout ammunition. I had a lot of fun shooting this, and I’m gonna have fun doing the full review also.

