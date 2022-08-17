Mossberg MVP Patrol Rifle
A Handy Bolt Gun
In this quick First Look, Nic Lenze puts his first shots through the Mossberg MVP Patrol ($658). This rifle, chambered in .300 AAC Blackout is as quick as it is fun.
For more information, visit www.mossberg.com.
Gear List
• Ammunition: Freedom Munitions, https://www.freedommunitions.com
• Ears: Axil GS Extreme, https://goaxil.com/
• Eyes: Magpul Explorer XL, https://magpul.com/
• Suppressor Shield: https://www.modtac.us/
• Chest Rig: https://www.strikeindustries.com/si-chestrig.html
Transcript
Howdy, folks! We’re here for another First Look — this time with the Mossberg MVP. Now, this one is chambered in .300 Blackout and has a 16 1/4-inch barrel. This one, in particular, has a Maven CRS.2 scope on it. It’s running a Thunder Beast Ultra 5 can with a MODTAC clamp on suppressor shield.
We can get more into the details in a little bit. What do you say we run it?
Well, that was the Mossberg MVP. As you see, especially with this sweet CRS.2 scope, hitting off-hand at 100 yards is not a problem at all. And I want to say thank you to Freedom Munitions for sending along this
beautiful .300 blackout ammunition. I had a lot of fun shooting this, and I’m gonna have fun doing the full review also.
Well, there you have it. If you like this video, make sure you like and subscribe to the channel, and make sure you check the description to see all the gear that I’m using. Thank you for watching, and as always, don’t forget to keep your scope zeroed and have a good day!
