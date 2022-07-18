IWI Jericho Enhanced
Double or Single Action? Both!
In this First Look, Video Production Director Nic Lenze takes his first shots with the IWI Jericho Enhanced, the updated version of the 9mm Jericho 941 pistol.
Transcript
Hey everyone! Welcome to another First Look. Today, we’re going to be looking at the IWI Jericho Enhanced.
As the name implies, this is the updated, enhanced version of the original Jericho pistol. It has a 4.4-inch cold hammer forged barrel. This one uses a polymer frame, 17-round magazines, and it is a double-action / single-action pistol chambered in .9mm.
It also has some forward slide serrations. It still maintains that triangular top that the original Jericho had, which is a pretty
cool look. It’s based on the CZ 75 short recoil action and you’ll notice that the slide sits inside the frame — that allows
for really low bore axis which should help with follow-up shots.
We’re going to do some quick accuracy shooting. Just going to shoot a couple of groups really casual. We’re at about 15 yards and let’s see what we can produce.
All right, let’s check out the target.
So, it’s shooting a little bit low from where I’m aiming. I was aiming right for the A. Same here and for the line here, but you know that’s pretty respectable. I’m sure there are other people who can do a better job, but I’ll take it.
So that was the Jericho Enhanced. The trigger pull is what you’d expect from a double-action / single-action. The double-action pull is long, but it feels pretty good, and if you keep your sights
still then it’s not a problem. Single action feels nice. You know some hammer-fired guns it’s more of like a snap when the hammer hits. This feels more like a thunk — very authoritative.
I really like the shape of the safety. It’s very easy to deactivate, maybe a little bit harder to activate, but I like resting my thumb on it like a gas pedal.
The sights are basic three-dot Novak sights. They do the job. I like that it has a standard Picatinny rail instead of something proprietary, so you don’t have to have a bunch of inserts or whatever for your lights or lasers or whatever you want to use.
It’s really comfortable. I like this shape of the grip more than the original Jericho which had a bit of a hump on it.
Overall, it’s a really fun gun to shoot. I don’t have a ton of time working with double-action / single-actions so I’m curious to see how quickly I can pick this up.
We’re going to put a lot more rounds through it and have some fun.
That’s going to do it for the Jericho Enhanced. Make sure you keep an eye out for the full review coming in the next few weeks.
In the meantime, get out to the range and have some fun this weekend!
