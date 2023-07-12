Loading For Percussion Sixguns

In The Navy

The Colt 1851 Navy .36 in replica form has been offered by several manufacturers, including under Colt license in the 2nd Generation run beginning in 1971 and then the 3rd Generation Signature Series in the early 1990s. All of these were a cut above most replicas when it came to fit and finish. My 3rd Generation Signature Series Navy is beautifully finished and fitted with blue cylinder and barrel, case-colored mainframe, hammer and loading lever and silver backstrap and square back trigger guard. The action is smooth, the cylinder locks up tight and it shoots very well with either Goex FFFg or Pyrodex P.

Sights consist of a gold bead front sight that mates up with a notch in the cocked hammer serving as a rear sight. Just as with almost all other Colt replicas, the front sight needs to be taller as the point of impact for this 1851 Navy is 3″ to 4″ high at 50′.

Today the 1851 Navy Model is available from both Pietta and Uberti. All of the ones I have been privileged to shoot have shot anywhere from 6″ to 10″ high at 50’. These Colt replicas can be brought closer to hitting point of aim by replacing the front sight with a Remington New Model Army-style sight set in a dovetail. This sight is tall enough to be filed for elevation and can be tapped in either direction to correct windage.

Italian replica 1851 Navy models carry the same 7 ½” octagon barrel as the originals. They are well-balanced sixguns with one-piece walnut grips and case-coloring on frame, hammer and loading lever. They can be had with a brass backstrap and trigger guard or a silverplated blackstrap and trigger guard, either round or square backed. Actions are smooth and tight on all recent examples I have tried. Fast-handling with mild recoil and good accuracy make for very pleasant shooting.

Today’s replica 1851 Navy sixguns leave little to be desired as far as fitting and finishing. However, they may require smoothing and tuning to shoot reliably. These days I automatically replace the factory nipples on every new percussion revolver with stainless steel SliX Shot nipples from SliX Springs. These are about $6 each and are a worthy investment to promote reliability and greatly lessen the possibility of fired caps jamming the action.

A big problem with replica percussion Colts is cap jamming and/or cap sucking. It is a rare out-of-the-box Colt replica that does not exhibit one or both of these problems. The former is caused by the fired percussion cap falling into the action while the latter comes from the face of the hammer pulling the fired cap off the nipple.

This was rarely, or never recorded with the originals and the reason was the caps in the mid-1800s were heavier and thicker than today’s offerings. The SliX-Shots take care of this problem especially when combined with smoothing the face of the Colt hammer and also defanging it around the safety notch by removing any sharp edges that would seize the fired cap.