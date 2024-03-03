The Classic M1 Garand

Part 2 Historical Tidbits

Mike “Duke” Venturino

Photos: Yvonne Venturino

Early M1s used a gas trap at the end of their 22″ barrels to funnel propellant gases rearward for cycling the semi-auto action. By 1940, the system was changed to a gas port at the barrel’s bottom to bleed gas for function. After this, M1s were all the same: 24″ barrels with wood stocks bearing a pistol grip. Overall length was 43.6″ and nominal weight of 10 lbs. loaded with an 8-round en-bloc loader. Sights were fully adjustable peep rear with blade front protected by wings.

About 50,000 M1s were delivered to the U.S. Army by 1940. The vast bulk of American troops trapped in the Philippine Islands when the Pacific War started in December 1941 carried World War I Model 1903 Springfield bolt actions. However, some units had received M1 rifles and General MacArthur reported favorably to army headquarters about their combat performance.

The U.S. Marine Corps adopted M1 Garands in 1941 but when the 1st Marine Division landed on the island of Guadalcanal in August 1942, their riflemen still carried Model 1903 Springfields. After hard fighting, the Marines were reinforced in late October by U.S. Army troops of the 164th Infantry Regiment. These army troops carried M1 Garands and it is almost comical to read how sticky-fingered Marines lifted M1s from green army troops. The thievery was so bad, when the 1st Marine Division was relieved and shipped from Guadalcanal, army officers had to be stationed at debarkation spots to confiscate M1 Garands in Marine hands.

By mid-1943, most USMC combat troops had been issued M1s — both Garand rifles and .30 Carbines. My own uncle James Buffy Virse joined the Marine Corps in 1942 at age 16. He related to me he trained with ’03 Springfields but by the time his 3rd Marine Regiment entered combat, he carried a Garand. One was in his hands in November 1943, when as part of the first landing wave he hit the beaches on the island of Bougainville. And again in July 1944, he carried it ashore as part of the first wave in the invasion of Guam.

The last time I saw him in the spring of 1990, he was still enamored of the M1 Garand. He asked if I encountered a good one to buy it for him, but it did not happen before his unexpected death.

One story he told me more or less refutes some modern accepted knowledge about the Garand. Today it’s considered a fallacy that the noise of the M1’s ejected en-bloc loader could give away a troop’s position. Logically, no one would hear it in combat’s noise.

My uncle related to me the later fighting on Guam was not large unit actions. Instead they were rousting out Japanese stragglers hiding in the island’s dense tropical jungle. Fighting was in feet instead of yards. He said when the Garand’s en-bloc loader “pinged” out, an enemy with bayoneted rifle might jump up mere feet away. For this reason, he said the Marines always worked in teams so one or another’s M1 was always loaded.

In all my considerable study of World War II history, seldom have I encountered an instance of M1 Garand failing our troops. Only on the island of Iwo Jima did it seem to happen. The black sand there (actually volcanic ash) clung to everything including M1 Garand mechanisms. Stories abound of Marines cleaning their rifles in the midst of combat in order to make them functional again.

It is much touted General Patton referred to the M1 Garand as “the best battle implement ever devised.” Perhaps. Perhaps not. Maybe not even so in World War II. This said, with over 4,000,000 produced by war’s end, it was the best combat rifle at the right time for American combat troops.