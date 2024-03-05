CZ Scorpion 3+ Micro

Gorilla Talk

Okay, first and foremost we need to address the big, fat purple gorilla in the room: pistol stabilizing braces. The Scorpion 3+ Micro doesn’t come with one although there are ample aftermarket units available and most owners will probably choose one. However, CZ won’t sell one to you unless you are in law enforcement.

Everyone I showed the CZ to had the same general reaction: “Wow, really cool gun. Where’s the brace?” I actually got tired of explaining it didn’t come with one, it wasn’t offered to me and frankly, I didn’t feel like dealing with the whole mess.

Here’s why — we’ve done several reviews of pistols, which did include a brace as standard equipment. All of them have been top-flight and would be quite handy in many CQB self-defense scenarios. Each time, I’ve come very close to purchasing the test gun but I never did because there is one giant fly in the ointment: federal laws and the vagaries of rule interpretations.

For the consumer, at the very split-second of this writing in the majority of places, you can legally attach a brace to a pistol and shoulder the weapon “incidentally” and “occasionally” during the course of usage. Let’s be frank — it’s what many people do. However, if you shoulder it every time or intentionally, you are effectively using it as a Short Barreled Rifle (SBR), which must be registered under the National Firearms Act (NFA). So far, to my knowledge, no one has been prosecuted for using a pistol brace in such a manner but since most of us develop a severe rash when running afoul of the BATF, you should be circumspect when using one.

Also complicating matters is pending “guidance” from BATF, which could be enacted at any moment and would essentially throw the whole concept of pistol braces squarely into the SBR territory. Would they “grandfather” existing braces? The betting money says “no,” so you’d either have to have register under the NFA and apply for the required $200 tax stamp, or destroy the brace. Ugh. With a literal stroke of a pen, an entire industry segment would be wiped out and a few million shooters turned into instant outlaws. Perhaps this is one reason the government hasn’t pushed the issue — yet.

Against this background, there are practical matters for a magazine editor. It should already be obvious we cannot publish anything that runs afoul of the law or even staggers within 10 feet of the border. Same for gun makers. This is why there are many brace-compatible guns on the market, some of which even come with a brace as standard equipment. However, manufacturers develop severe lockjaw whenever some silly old gun ’riter wants to publish an article suggesting you might actually use the brace as most people do in the real world.

This state of affairs reminds me of the old saying: “Everybody wants to go to Heaven, but nobody wants to die.”

As one example, our last story involving a brace — which was not a CZ product — involved around 50 emails and several meetings, both internally and with the manufacturer. If you think Bill Clinton’s explanation regarding his rendezvous with a certain blue-dress-wearing intern was complicated, you should see the “rules of engagement” regarding what is permissible when talking about pistol braces. Are you beginning to see why the whole thing is really more trouble than it’s worth to describe?

So, let’s put the whole can of worms to bed — if braces are still legal in your physical location when you read these words, I’d encourage you to buy one if you purchase a CZ 3+ Micro pistol, then use it in a legal fashion. However, if they’ve become an NFA item or are just plain illegal, well, we had a lot of fun while it lasted.