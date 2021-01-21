Savage Tops Podium with Renegauge Competition
Debuted last year, the Savage Arms Renegauge was launched as the company’s first semi-auto shotgun. Entering a crowded market, Savage engineers dressed the 12GA field-ready gun with innovations from muzzle to stock in an attempt to compete. Now just one year later, Savage is not only looking to compete but dominate the competition with the new Renegauge Competition.
New for 2021, the Renegauge Competition is a feature-rich competition shotgun ready to top 3-gun podiums. Clad in black polymer furniture and a Savage red Cerakote receiver and matching magazine tube, it also has the sports race gun looks to match its performance internals.
Measuring 42.6” long, the Competition model is built on the same aluminum receiver as the original Renegauge, firing from a 24” carbon steel fluted barrel fit with an Extended Skeet2 Light Mod. Choke while transferring reduced felt recoil through its AccuFit Monte Carlo style stock, adjustable for length of pull (14.25–15.07”), comb height and drop and cast. A carbon steel ventilated rib with red Hi-Viz Tri-Comp Front Sight sits atop the barrel for fast target acquisition while a new 9+1 extended magazine tube is coupled below.
Inside, Savage’s patented Dual Regulating Inline Valve (D.R.I.V.) Gas System allows competitors to shoot everything from 3″ Magnums down to low-recoil 2-3/4” loads thanks to a self-regulating system designed to emit excess gas to maintain optimal bolt carrier velocity. And speaking of its bolt carrier, the one-piece action bar is welded and chrome-plated for increased strength and ease of assembly/disassembly.
Back outside, the Renegauge Competition is fit with oversized controls, including bolt handle, bolt release and cross-bolt safety, and speed-optimized sloped trigger guard and easy-loading lifter for quick reloads when running and gunning.
Weighing 8.2 lbs., the competition-ready shotgun carries an MSRP of $1,959 — adding roughly $500 worth of value to the standard model. Availability is slated for March 2021, just in time for spring and summer matches.
Specifications
Model: Renegauge Competition
Action: Semi-auto
Caliber: 12 GA
Chamber: 3”
Capacity: 9+1
Receiver: Aluminum, Red Cerakote
Stock: Polymer, Black, Savage AccuFit
Barrel: 24″, Fluted
Sights: Hi-Viz Tri-Comp Front Sight
Dimensions (L): 42.6”
Weight: 8.2 lbs.
MSRP: $1,959
For more info: savagearms.com