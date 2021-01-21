Savage Tops Podium with Renegauge Competition

Debuted last year, the Savage Arms Renegauge was launched as the company’s first semi-auto shotgun. Entering a crowded market, Savage engineers dressed the 12GA field-ready gun with innovations from muzzle to stock in an attempt to compete. Now just one year later, Savage is not only looking to compete but dominate the competition with the new Renegauge Competition.

New for 2021, the Renegauge Competition is a feature-rich competition shotgun ready to top 3-gun podiums. Clad in black polymer furniture and a Savage red Cerakote receiver and matching magazine tube, it also has the sports race gun looks to match its performance internals.