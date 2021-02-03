Fierce Firearms Unleashes Mayhem FX Shotgun

In what may be the unofficial ‘Year of the Shotgun,’ there’s a new shotgun on the market from an unlikely company. Best known for their bolt-action hunting rifles, Utah-based Fierce Firearms has unleashed their first shotgun designed for chasing birds in the sky and on the ground — the Mayhem FX.

An inertia-operated semi-auto shotgun, the 12 GA Mayhem FX looks every part ready for the marsh, field or riverbed, sporting True Timber Strata or Prairie camo patterns from muzzle to butt. Fit with a 28” ventilated rib barrel, the shotgun features an ERGO slim contour forearm with rubberized GRIP-MAXX texturing — also embedded in the pistol grip — and a Limbsaver recoil pad for all-day comfort.