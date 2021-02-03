Fierce Firearms Unleashes Mayhem FX Shotgun
In what may be the unofficial ‘Year of the Shotgun,’ there’s a new shotgun on the market from an unlikely company. Best known for their bolt-action hunting rifles, Utah-based Fierce Firearms has unleashed their first shotgun designed for chasing birds in the sky and on the ground — the Mayhem FX.
An inertia-operated semi-auto shotgun, the 12 GA Mayhem FX looks every part ready for the marsh, field or riverbed, sporting True Timber Strata or Prairie camo patterns from muzzle to butt. Fit with a 28” ventilated rib barrel, the shotgun features an ERGO slim contour forearm with rubberized GRIP-MAXX texturing — also embedded in the pistol grip — and a Limbsaver recoil pad for all-day comfort.
The barrel is topped with a green fiber optic front sight and ships with four choke tubes, including three Beretta/Benelli Mobil flush chokes and Fierce’s own KO Long Range choke tube. The trigger guard is enlarged and the bolt handle and release are oversized to allow for gloved shooting and quick reloads. Swivel studs are molded into the stock and magazine tube cap for attaching a sling.
A 3.5” magnum chamber, the 7.7-pound Mayhem FX offers hunters a lightweight and reliable shotgun with comfort and performance-enhancing features at an affordable price of $825. Shipping in March, Fierce is currently taking pre-orders for the Mayhem with a $200 deposit.
Specifications
Model: Mayhem FX
Action: Semi-auto
Caliber: 12 GA
Chamber: 3.5”
Receiver: True Timber Strata/Prairie
Stock: True Timber Strata/Prairie
Barrel: 28″, Vented Rib
Sights: Green Fiber Optic Front
Weight: 7.7 lbs.
MSRP: $825
For more info: fiercearms.com