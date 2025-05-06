30mm: The New 1"

The Latest

New-for-’25 scopes that impress me include Swarovski’s Z5+ series. Like 1″ Z5 models, each Z5+ has five-times power range. But all three — 10×42, 3.5-18×50 and 3-25×56 — boast 30mm tubes. This increase in diameter is largely responsible for a greater W/E adjustment range: three times the range of original Z5s, according to Swarovski. The 3.5-18x and 5-25x have focus/parallax dials. All Z5+ scopes are offered with illuminated reticles (“i”) and what the company has dubbed its ballistic turret (“BT”) to help with long-range shooting. Each of these features adds about 1 ¼ oz. to the scope’s weight and $100 to its price. All reticles save the non-illuminated 2-10×42 are glass-etched. Add a Personalized Ballistic Ring (PBR) for “dial-to-the-distance” convenience with your pet load. The 2-10×42 weighs less than 15 oz. and starts at $1,649. It’s a handsome scope that would excel on any rifle for hunting any game anywhere.

Trijicon too, has new 30mm scopes. The Huron and Ascent series have each added a 1-6×24 and a 4-16×50. There are a few minor cosmetic differences. I’m told the Ascent clears some military bar. The Hunter BDC reticle should sell well in the Huron, which is also available with my favorite, the German #4. The Ascent comes with a Ballistic Drop Compensating (BDC) crosswire. All are second-plane reticles.

Vortex has earned a place in long-range matches with powerful glass in 34mm tubes. A 6-36×56 Gen III Razor HD with graduated first-plane reticle weighs in at 45 oz. and $4,800. Shooters with kids in college can get the 34mm tube and FFP reticle in the 30-oz. Strike Eagle 5-25×56 for $1,150, the 35-oz. Venom 5-25×56 for $700. But of 50 models on Vortex’s website, I find the Razor HD LHT 3-15×42 most fetching. At 19 oz. with a 30mm tube and SFP reticle, it mates well with hunting rifles but has the power for hits out yonder for $1,900.

A 30mm tube can house all the reach and precision and optical excellence you’d want in a scope. A friend has a Nightforce NXS 5.5-22×50 optic on a Sterling Precision rifle. With this outfit and dialing for center holds, he pulverizes rocks at 1,300 yards. At 1,700, he adds 9 minutes of lift with the reticle’s one-minute hash marks. His 140-grain Berger bullets fly for over three seconds.

Having long championed the light weight and slim profile of 1″ hunting scopes, I’ve taken up with 30mm 1.5-6x scopes. At 4x, my preferred setting, the 24mm clear objective yields a 6mm exit pupil, about as much light as the human eye can use in dim shooting light. To discern detail at, say, 300 yards, I can get 6x from the dial and a view like that with the naked eye at 50. Power enough. Without a front bell, the scope sheds weight, doesn’t interfere with a rear sight and can be mounted low on the receiver.

Yes, a 1.5-5×20 with 1″ tube is mighty fetching too. But you wouldn’t want to be the only sod in deer camp without a 30mm scope.

