Seriously Dangerous Game

Blake Hardwick made his money young and fast. He was the founder of PointlessGarbage.com, the most popular social media application on the planet. By his 30th birthday Blake had the trophy wife, a lifetime’s worth of toys and more money than any mere mortal could spend. To assuage boredom Hardwick indulged his fetish for hunting dangerous game.

Blake had already bagged a record Kodiak brown bear in Alaska, a 1,200-lb. cape buffalo in South Africa and a Namibian leopard at five meters with a 12 bore. This day, however, was something altogether different. This expedition had cost him a cool $100 million.

This Montana day was Africa hot and suffocatingly humid. Blake had located a big male via drone before initiating his stalk. Pressing into a stand of heavy three-meter ferns he held his custom Korth NXR .44 Magnum revolver at the ready. He edged his hat clear of his eyes with his forearm and thumbed back the hammer. His finger loitered nervously alongside the trigger as if his life depended upon it — which it did.

Hardwick stood stock still. Amidst the pervasive buzz of mosquitoes the size of his thumb, he felt more than heard the deep rhythmic cadence of coarse breathing nearby. He crouched, oriented his massive revolver toward the sound and tried to penetrate the foliage with his eyes. The thick ferns parted slowly and he stroked the trigger as the world exploded.

This adult male Deinonychus was likely a solitary hunter, arguably the most adroit in history, and it had been stalking Hardwick just as he had returned the favor. As the sleek theropod charged through the underbrush behind its 16″ skull bristling with razor-sharp teeth, Hardwick’s Korth punched a heavy 300-gr. hollowpoint deep into its chest.

The terrifying creature fell heavily to the jungle floor, aerated blood spraying liberally through broad flaring nostrils. At 200 lbs. the adult Deinonychus was faster than a cheetah and uniformly lethal. The 5″ articulated claw located on the second toe of each hind foot could disembowel man-sized prey with a stroke. However, the same lightweight skeletal system making it so breathtakingly fast also left the animal surprisingly fragile. The single heavy expanding bullet pithed the creature’s heart and it bled out in short order.

Hardwick checked his frantic breathing, holstered his extraordinary German revolver, and had the big raptor gutted in minutes. He secured a sling around the carcass and began retracing his steps. It was nearly a kilometer back to the Time Displacement Vehicle (TDV) and he was already imagining how the taxidermy mount of the dromaeosaurid would look crouching next to the sleek onyx desk in his office upon his return from the Cretaceous period.

Hardwick crested a rise and spotted the incongruous mechanical geometry of the TDV steaming in the distance. The inert weight of the creature left him uncharacteristically winded. However, something inexplicably made the man turn around. He had a strange ethereal sensation he was being watched. Were the temporal paleontologists completely certain this early into the time travel era the Deinonychus was not actually a pack hunter?