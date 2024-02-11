Pure Visceral Appeal

Have you ever found yourself in the presence of something that left you just a little bit tingly? Such was certainly the case back when I was 16 and met the woman who would eventually become my bride. You get a little of that same buzz when first you heft the Agent 2 from Nighthawk Custom. The experience is a bit like running your hand across the Rosetta Stone or taking a big whiff of the U.S. Constitution. You can just tell in an instant this is something extraordinary.

For starters, it’s a legitimate combat tool. Everything about the Agent 2 is optimized for close-quarters battle. The greased glass action, the crystalline trigger, and the melted edges all speak to its ultimate mission of moving quickly and reliably delivering rounds accurately on target. At the same time, however, the Agent 2 also exudes an oddly sensual mechanical vibe.

The faceted slide sports rakish cocking serrations both front and rear along with side windows, exposing the distinctive titanium nitride gold-tint barrel. The top of this radical slide is cut for an electronic optic and features a Nighthawk fiber optic front sight along with a solid black Heinie ledge rear. RailScales’ G10 grips perfectly complement the look.

There is a one-way scaly texture to the frontstrap, mainspring housing, and grip safety that tends to push your hand up higher and firmer. The mainspring housing is a one-piece unit incorporating a funneled magazine well. The magazine catch seems a small thing, but this one is, of course, unique. It has a cool oblong geometry and a uniquely pleasing texture.

The forged full-sized Government Model frame includes a lightened recon rail for accessories. The crowned flush-cut barrel includes flutes in the external chamber hood and interfaces seamlessly with the barrel bushing. This bushing has a distinctive faceted architecture and demands a unique barrel wrench. The frontstrap has an ultra-high cut for maximum grip and minimum flip.

The bottom of the front aspect of the slide also cut into facets nicely complementing the rakish geometry on the sides of the frame. Every single bit of the gun is vaguely melted. There are no sharp edges to be found any place. The fit, finish, and workmanship are all flawless. It’s as though the Agent 2 was hand-built one gun at a time, by a single artist/pistolsmith (which in point of fact, it was).

The flat-faced trigger has an unusually pleasing personality. There is a scant ledge at the bottom to keep your finger properly oriented. The trigger break is delightfully brittle following a predictable take-up with no discernible creep. The slide release and thumb safety are akin to Goldilocks’ porridge. They’re not too big and not too small, but rather just right.

The Agent 2 is available in both 9mm and .45 ACP. The overall synergy is lithe, attractive and functional. The gun looks like a sci-fi blaster and runs like a politician towards money.