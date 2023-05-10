Surviving Disarming Attempts

Old cops give young cops a warning: “Every time you’re in a fight, there’s a loaded gun present. Yours.”

If you aren’t prepared to counter a gungrab, you aren’t really prepared. One factor to consider is a sidearm that is “proprietary to the legitimate user.”

In an article on police firearms training, Jim Nesbitt of the Newhouse News Service wrote the following for the 9-10-’01 “New Orleans Times-Picayune”:

She ripped the semiautomatic out of his holster, stuck it in his face, and pulled the trigger — and Wayne Dobbs knew there was only one reason his life didn’t end in a flash of brain, bone and blood. The mentally unbalanced woman had failed to flick off the thumb safety of Dobbs’ cocked-and-locked .45-caliber pistol.

On that New Year’s Eve 20 years ago, this not-always-reliable mechanical device was the difference between being dead and being scared to death. Staring down the barrel of his own gun, Dobbs, then a 23-year-old patrol officer with a suburban Dallas police department, had this thought: “This is it. I’m finished.”

After he wrestled the gun away and had the woman safely handcuffed, he had another thought: “I’m not nearly as squared away with this as I need to be.” The harrowing moment transformed Dobbs into a relative rarity in American law enforcement, a true believer in the notion that he needed training beyond the police academy and the bloodless calm of the gun range.

Whew. Scary, huh? Now you’re seeing one reason why I’ve always been a believer in carrying an on-safe gun.

Wayne Dobbs went on to become a superb firearms instructor and master police officer. Last time I saw him, he was carrying the weapon his department saw fit to issue: a high-capacity .40-caliber pistol with no safety catch.