Stealth Draw

Sneaking The Hand To The Gun

I hate that word “sneak” because it has connotations that rightfully belong more to the bad guy than the good guy. But, sometimes, making ready in “stealth mode” is the best thing to do. An overt movement can “frighten the horses,” give people the wrong idea about who is a danger to whom, and can even turn a situation that was escapable without bloodshed into lethal violence. Let’s look at one example.

The officer is one of three responding to a report of a crowd of threatening thugs. They want this resolved without bloodshed, but some of these punks are known to be armed. It’s a cold, windy autumn day, and the officer in question has his long coat on. The side pockets are cut away to reach his holstered handgun.

As the approach begins, he surreptitiously shoves his hands into what looks like his pockets, but his right hand is firmly around the stocks of his Colt service revolver. Contact is made.

In an instant, the balloon goes up. Guns come out. This officer’s weapon comes swiftly into play, jack-knifing the most dangerous of the opponents, a man reputed to be a stone-killer who is in the act of reaching for an assault rifle. That done, the officer turns to his left and nails a man who’s firing a Smith & Wesson revolver at a brother officer. In moments, it is over: three offenders dead, two officers wounded, the officer in question unscathed.

The story is true. The officer was Wyatt Earp, and the incident was the one that took place near the OK Corral in Tombstone, Ariz. There have been countless variations of this epic gunfight published by historians, but most agree that Earp had his hand on the butt of his .45 caliber Single Action Army when the fight began, and reached through his pocket before the shooting started to acquire that drawing grasp. His first bullet folded Frank McLaury before he could unlimber the Winchester lever action rifle he was trying to bring into action against the Earp party, and then Earp shot Billy Clanton.

For many years, NYPD “reefer coats,” the long winter uniform overcoats, were made with gun-slits in the pockets so officers could access their holstered .38 Specials in just the same way. I have a modern police uniform foul-weather coat that is so equipped.

What about the private citizen, or for that matter the plainclothes officer? There are several ways the hand can be on the holstered gun beforehand without flagging to everyone watching that you are holding a firearm. With a shoulder holster, a simple folding of the arms allows the gun arm to be inside the jacket, hand on pistol, covered from all but the most discerning eye by the overlapping free arm. Something similar can be done with a cross-draw holster.

Most of us carry behind the strong side hip. That’s harder to reach without people noticing. If there is no one behind you who is dangerous or likely to misunderstand what you’re doing, you can turn your strong side hip back away from the threat. Now, bring both arms in as if you were putting your hands on your hips. Some see this as a body language gesture of hostility, while others read it merely as expressing exasperation. If your gun hand comes up under the bottom edge of the concealing garment, however, it can take a drawing grasp on the holstered sidearm.

Why is this so important? It roughly cuts in half the time it takes to respond, draw and fire. Most of us take about 1.5 seconds to draw, fire and hit at seven yards with our hands clear of the holstered weapon. Add at least a half a second to that if you are wearing your gun concealed, as you probably will be in real life. However, with the hand already on the holstered gun and gripping it firmly, the part of the draw that requires fine motor skills is done and only the part that needs simple gross motor skills remains. You should be able to rip the gun up, bring it on target and break the shot in under a second.