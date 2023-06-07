Other Eyes

In a recent article, one of our writers addressed the use of the eyes in regards to shooting with both eyes open and he advised we all should. An interested reader then inquired as to whether or not he should shoot off the weak shoulder with his strong eye or weak eyed or crossover. Having dealt with this on a regular basis, I thought to give some insight into what we find works and the why’s, as in why we care, why we should train to the task and why it might make a difference.

Although it sounds a bit edgy, have you ever been in a bar or the like and seen somebody sucker punched? As in our about-to-be-thumped dude was looking in one place and someone from another direction zaps him? The use of both eyes open helps eliminate the proverbial tactical sucker punch. Simply close one eye and see what part of the room or your environment you lose visual contact with.

The simple equation is two eyes open allows for more information to be gathered by the eyes — and remember this isn’t always for direct movement. The peripheral visual is one of the few places where true instincts are at play with guns, shooting and fighting as the peripheral vision picks up movement to which the shooter can shift his eyes directly to confirm potential threats and apply sighted fire according to need. Contrary to some beliefs, we can’t shoot instinctively, but we can in fact use instincts in the form of this “hunter’s eye” which catches or gathers movement if you will. You can then address it as needed.

The aforementioned reader inquiry used the terminology weak side, weak eye and weak shoulder. Without being contrary or judgmental, I do not use the term weak and prefer opposite or other. This could just be a play on words, but then many life issues evolve around a play on words.

I use opposite side terminology so as to not add any negative connotation in my mindset denoting my left hand or side might not hold up its end of the deal in a fight. This is mostly resolved by practice prior to the fight, and I strongly prefer not to “improvise, adapt and overcome” and would prefer people address and train to the potential problem before the fight starts. I am not too bright, but I believe the ability to acquire new skills in the middle of an ongoing fight will be limited at best. So I train up the opposite side now so if I ever need the skill I have it before the fight begins.

This is actually not a big deal, as many people are right handed and have a left master eye or vice versa. Probably the biggest eye problem could evolve around a new shooter who might be cross dominant and often sees two or more images. This is most common in handguns. In the use of a handgun, the new shooter may need to feather or shut down an eye until he acquires more skill or simply more exposure to shooting in general with the idea in mind he ultimately will shoot with both eyes open.

So subjects here to be addressed while shooting on the range could be these options.

Strong hand, strong eye.

Strong hand, opposite eye.

Opposite hand, strong eye.

Opposite hand, opposite eye.

All of the above using only one eye.

All of the above, both eyes open.